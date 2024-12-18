MLB Insider: Orioles Can Trade For Ideal Replacement for Corbin Burnes
The Baltimore Orioles have added players to their roster over the past few weeks, but their need for an ace-caliber arm is still prevalent.
Corbin Burnes hasn't made his decision, but all indications point to the right-hander playing for a different ball club in 2025.
Whether the ownership doesn't want to give him that much money, the front office isn't interested in giving him that many years, or for any other reason, the Orioles have to find a replacement for him if he departs.
Dylan Cease has been floated as the logical replacement. If Baltimore isn't willing to spend big on any of the top free agents available, its best bet would be to trade for a starter of his caliber, even if it's a player on another one-year deal.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic spoke about the Orioles situation on Foul Territory. He added insight into what the ownership might be doing, highlighting why Cease could be who they turn to if Burnes signs elsewhere.
"Now, maybe they'll never go to that level, and this is still a small market team by baseball's definition. It's still a team that probably shouldn't be spending $250 million on Corbin Burnes based on their revenues, unless the owner decides he wants to do a little Steve Cohen. So, I don't expect them to do Burnes, and I don't know that Mike Elias would advise them doing Burnes... They still have enough to take a similar shot at Cease. It's a one-year thing, just like it was with Burnes, but they have players that they're not going to be able to play in the Major Leagues."
Heading into 2025 with Cease would be a good thing. He's proven, at times, to be one of the top starters in Major League Baseball.
The issue, however, is that Baltimore continues not to want to spend. When the new ownership took over, the hope was for things to change for this organization.
There are many reasons why a team like the Orioles doesn't spend with the other top teams in baseball. It's the unfortunate reality of being a small market team. Still, that doesn't excuse the ownership for not wanting to spend. They have the money to do so if they truly want.
Cease having one year remaining on his contract does bring the same issues that Burnes did an offseason ago. Trading prospects for the right-hander only to not sign him a year later eventually doesn't do much.
Unless they plan to re-sign Cease or extend him upon arrival, there has to be a better plan moving forward.