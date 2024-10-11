Former MLB All-Star Calls Out Padres' Manny Machado for Not Being Great for Baseball
After a drama-filled Game 2 of the NLDS, fingers have been pointed at which teams or players displayed the most unsportsmanlike conduct. But, chaos spurred from both sides.
Dodgers fans threw items from the stands at Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar after he robbed a home run from Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, who finally broke out of his three-year postseason hitting slump in Games 3 and 4. Meanwhile, Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. taunted Dodgers fans as San Diego gained a significant lead over Los Angeles.
But, one Padres player stood out amongst the uproar. That player was third baseman Manny Machado, who ironically, was a member of the Dodgers roster in the second half of the 2018 season.
In the top of the sixth inning, Machado got into a verbal altercation with Los Angeles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty after the right-hander allegedly intentionally hit Tatis Jr. with a pitch. Later on, Machado threw a baseball directly at the Dodgers dugout, which was believed to be aimed at Dodgers manager Dave Roberts based on videos that surfaced following the incident.
While some Padres fans may use the Dodgers fans’ behavior as an excuse for Machado’s actions, six-time MLB All-Star Jonathan Papelbon views Machado as a bad representation of the Major Leagues.
Papelbon, who was recently inducted into the Boston Red Sox’s Hall of Fame, retired from baseball in 2016. Although Papelbon and Machado never played together, the pairs’ careers overlapped for the first five seasons of Machado’s career with the Baltimore Orioles.
The comment about Machado’s leadership was met with equally negative comments about Papelbon’s display of unsportsmanlike conduct in 2015. Near the end of the 2015 regular season, Papelbon choked out now-eight-time National League All-Star Bryce Harper, who at the time was just 22 years old. Papelbon was frustrated that Harper did not run quickly after hitting a fly ball.
Commenters questioned whether Papelbon had the right to criticize Machado’s lack of sportsmanship considering Papelbon had attacked his young teammate.
Regardless of Papelbon’s past, there is no denying that Machado has lacked sportsmanship on several occasions. He has a history of intentionally colliding with opponents on base, throwing his bat mid-swing, and slamming his helmet on the ground after being tagged out.
With the growing rivalry between the Dodgers and the Padres and a tied 2-2 series, it will be interesting what Game 5 back at Dodger Stadium looks like. Emotions run high in win-or-go-home games, suggesting that the Dodgers and Padres are in for a scrappy end to their seasons — at least for one of the two teams.