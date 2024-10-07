Jack Flaherty and Manny Machado Exchanged Heated Words During NLDS Game 2
Jack Flaherty started Game 2 of the NLDS for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the sixth inning was a bit of a disaster for him.
Flaherty entered the sixth inning trailing 3-1 and immediately hit Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch. Jurickson Profar then bunted to put two runners on with zero outs. That's when Manny Machado came to the plate.
Flaherty struck out Machado, who would be the last hitter he faced. He was clearly fired up and pointed towards the dugout and told Machado to, well, sit down. There may have been some swear words in there.
Either way, relief pitcher Anthony Banda entered the game, gave up a single that resulted in another run, and then got two outs to end the inning with the Padres leading 4-1.
Flaherty gave up five hits and four runs in 5 and 1/3 innings. He was also seen at the top of the dugout steps chirping back and forth with Machado who was back out in the field.
Should be fun to monitor this as the series progresses.