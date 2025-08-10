Padres Gift Red Sox a Free Run After Hidden Ball Trick Goes Disastrously Wrong
The Padres tried to catch Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran off guard on Sunday, but they ended up costing themselves a run in the process.
Veteran third baseman Manny Machado attempted some trickery with Duran on third base, resorting to the classic hidden ball trick to try and steal a free out on an unsuspecting baserunner.
Wandy Peralta was San Diego's pitcher, and as Machado tried to create the facade that he'd thrown the ball back to the mound, Peralta stepped onto the rubber in preparation for his next pitch. That move caused the umpires to call a balk, because it's against the rules for a pitcher to be on the rubber without the baseball in their possession.
As such, Duran was awarded home plate, giving the Red Sox a free run.
Peralta looked bewildered by the decision for a balk to be called, though the third base umpire came over and clearly explained what happened. Machado was attempting to pull a fast one on the Red Sox, but ended up confusing his own pitcher in the process.
The incident occurred during the third inning, and Duran's run gave Boston a 2–1 lead. Fortunately for San Diego, they were able to pull off a 5–4 win in extra innings to improve to 65-52 on the season.