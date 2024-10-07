Dodgers' Mookie Betts on Postseason Struggles: 'I'm Giving My Best, Doing My Best'
Some of the Dodgers’ bats have seemed to run dry this postseason. After scoring just two runs in their loss against the Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS, it is evident that the Dodgers need to start hitting if they want to advance to the NLCS.
Eight-time MLB All-Star Mookie Betts is viewed as one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball right now and one of the Dodgers’ strongest all-around players. In the regular season, he ranked in the top eight of the National League in several hitting metrics, including batting average (.289), on-base percentage (.372), slugging percentage (.491), and OPS (.863).
But, Betts has consistently struggled at the plate in the postseason for the past three years. He is 0-for-22 in his last 22 postseason at-bats, with his most recent hit in the first inning of Game 3 of the 2022 NLDS. Betts has only scored one run this postseason and last postseason after getting on base from a walk.
“They’re all outs. So they’re all terrible,” Betts said to reporters when asked about the quality of his at-bats. “I don’t know really what to say about it. I’m giving my best, doing my best. Obviously, it’s not good enough right now.”
The Dodgers need Betts to find his postseason spark if they want to win a World Series. Betts has been a part of two World Series championship teams, winning in 2018 with the Red Sox and in 2020 with the Dodgers. When he won with Los Angeles, Betts slashed .296/.378/.493 in the postseason.
Betts has expressed his frustration with his three-year postseason batting slump.
“It’s really frustrating,” Betts said. “But nothing I can really do right now but keep going and hope it turns.”
The Dodgers have struggled as a whole at the plate in the postseason for several years. Last season, Betts and three-time Silver Slugger Freddie Freeman went 1-for-21 against the Diamondbacks, resulting in a three-game sweep that eliminated the Dodgers in the NLDS. Additionally, Los Angeles went 5-for-34 with runners in scoring position against the Padres in the 2022 NLDS.
As of Sunday, the Dodgers and Padres are tied 1-1 in the NLDS, making it clear that the road to the NLCS will not be easy for Los Angeles. With the growing rivalry between the two Southern California teams, the Dodgers need Betts to wake up now more than ever.