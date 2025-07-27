Benches Clear in Padres-Cardinals Game After Manny Machado Was Hit By Two Pitches
With his team holding onto a 3-1 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the top of the ninth inning on Saturday night, Manny Machado had a chance to extend the Padres' lead. That was ... until he was hit by a pitch.
Sitting behind on an 0-2 count with a runner on first base, Machado was plunked for the second time in the contest—this time by Andre Granillo. Naturally, the third baseman was none too pleased and, after staring the relief pitcher down, turned to the home plate umpire, telling him, "That's two! That's f— two!"
Both benches subsequently cleared, and Machado got some additional chirps in towards the Cardinals before being calmed down by St. Louis first baseman Wilson Contreras, who was also hit by a pitch twice in the contest.
Here's a look at the kerfuffle:
San Diego ultimately held on to win 3-1 as they remain in the final National League wild card spot. St. Louis, meanwhile, lost their eighth game since the All-Star break as they continue to slowly fall out of playoff contention.