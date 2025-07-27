SI

Benches Clear in Padres-Cardinals Game After Manny Machado Was Hit By Two Pitches

Machado was not happy to be plunked a second time.

Mike Kadlick

Manny Machado was not happy after being hit by two pitches on Saturday night.
Manny Machado was not happy after being hit by two pitches on Saturday night. / Screenshot via @JomboyMedia
In this story:

With his team holding onto a 3-1 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the top of the ninth inning on Saturday night, Manny Machado had a chance to extend the Padres' lead. That was ... until he was hit by a pitch.

Sitting behind on an 0-2 count with a runner on first base, Machado was plunked for the second time in the contest—this time by Andre Granillo. Naturally, the third baseman was none too pleased and, after staring the relief pitcher down, turned to the home plate umpire, telling him, "That's two! That's f— two!"

Both benches subsequently cleared, and Machado got some additional chirps in towards the Cardinals before being calmed down by St. Louis first baseman Wilson Contreras, who was also hit by a pitch twice in the contest.

Here's a look at the kerfuffle:

San Diego ultimately held on to win 3-1 as they remain in the final National League wild card spot. St. Louis, meanwhile, lost their eighth game since the All-Star break as they continue to slowly fall out of playoff contention.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/MLB