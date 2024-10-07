Dodgers Fans Cause Delay During NLDS Game 2 After Throwing Objects on Field
There was a mid-game delay during NLDS Game 2 at Dodger Stadium after some rowdy Los Angeles Dodgers fans decided to throw objects onto the field in the direction of San Diego Padres outfielders Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr.
Prior to the bottom of the seventh inning, a couple of baseballs were thrown from the stands into left field nearby where Profar was warming up. The stadium PA issued a reminder to people not to throw objects onto the field, though that didn't seem to curtail the behavior from the fans.
After umpires congregated in the outfield with Padres manager Mike Shildt and the Padres defense, fans began throwing trash out into the grass in right field, near where Tatis was standing.
Profar was irate after the baseballs landed in his surroundings, and he voiced his displeasure to the umpires as they tried to settle down the crowd.
Play eventually resumed, though it was clear that players were not happy with the childish behavior from fans.
Both Profar and Tatis had prior exchanges with fans seated in the outfield seats. Profar robbed a home run earlier in the game, snagging the ball right in front of the outstretched arms of fans in left field. Meanwhile, Tatis, who homered earlier in the game, could be seen dancing in right field while getting booed by the disgruntled home fans.
It was an unusual and unfortunate scene in L.A., as the unruly behavior of a few fans led to some mid-inning dramatics and a brief delay.