Fernando Tatis Jr. Egged On Booing Dodgers Fans in Game 2 of NLDS
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was off to a hot start in Sunday's Game 2 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.
Tatis started off by crushing a 387-foot home run in the first inning to put the Padres on the board early. In the third inning, he hit a double. He was later brought in for a run in the sixth inning.
The right fielder was shining defensively, too. He caught what appeared to be an uncatchable ball from Freddie Freeman in the fourth inning. As he stood in the outfield after pulling down the deep line drive, Dodgers fans began booing Tatis. Instead of letting their jeers bother him, Tatis fully embraced the boos, and he even egged them on to get louder and keep going.
He wanted the Dodgers fans to know the noise didn't bother him.
Tatis was one of the players Dodgers fans were most worried about facing. Before Sunday's game, Tatis was averaging .600/.692/1.000 through the first three Padres postseason games.