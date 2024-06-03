Padres Notes: A Stunning Promotion, Injury Updates, And a Historic Victory
At 36-25, the Kansas City Royals are one of the best — and most surprising — teams in the American League this year. Call it a measuring-stick series against a seldom-seen interleague opponent, but the Padres measured up. Sunday's walk-off loss was the Padres' only defeat in the three-game series, and they return home to California 32-30, in sole possession of second place in the National League West.
The weekend was not without its setbacks, however — Sunday's walkoff aside. Catch up on all the headlines you might have missed:
Padres Fast-Tracking Teenage Pitcher from Mexico
In a bold move, the Padres have promoted Humberto Cruz, a highly touted teenage pitching prospect from Mexico, to their Arizona Complex League for the summer. This decision underscores the Padres' commitment to building a strong pitching lineup for the future.
Luis Arraez Exits Game Due to Injury
Padres infielder Luis Arraez was removed from Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals due to an apparent injury. This exit occurred during the sixth inning, sparking speculations about the severity of his injury.
Historic Comeback Win Over Royals
The Padres made franchise history in their 11-8 win on Saturday by recording 11 hits in a single inning. It was one of many highlights in a historic come-from-behind victory.