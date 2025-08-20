SI

Little Kid Decked by Security Guards After Running on Field at Giants-Padres Game

Andy Nesbitt

A young fan learned a painful lesson Monday night after running on the field during the Giants-Padres game.
The Padres beat the Giants, 5-1, at home on Tuesday night and one young fan will never forget his experience at Petco Park, but for all the wrong reasons.

We're used to seeing fans run on the field at games and getting laid out by security guards before being hauled off to a jail cell, but what happened late in the Padres' win was something we've never seen before.

This has to be the youngest fan to ever storm a field at a professional sporting event. And check out how many security guards it took to take him down:

Not the best decision there, young fella. It feels like he might be grounded for a little while after that move.

