Padres Fast-Tracking Teenage Pitcher From Mexico to U.S. Affiliate: Report
The San Diego Padres have been successful with their last few international signing day prospect. The biggest name this offseason was the No.1 ranked international prospect, Dominican shortstop Leodalis De Vries but the Padres also made a splash with the top international pitching prospect.
San Diego had to wait about a month after signing De Vries to sign right-handed pitcher Humberto Cruz. To lock in Curz, they traded left-hander Blake Dickerson—who signed out of high school for $500,000 as a 12th-round pick last year—to the Detroit Tigers.
They signed the 17-year-old Cruz for $750,000, the largest bonus for a Mexican player this year and the No. 2 bonus for any international pitcher in 2024.
Baseball America has Cruz as their No. 56 overall prospect and No. 1 overall pitching prospect in the class.
“Cruz has been in the Dominican Republic,” reports Baseball America’s Ben Badler, “but he’s advanced enough that he will pitch in the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League this year. “
According to Baseball America, Cruz has gotten better since being signed. His fastball has increased velocity from 93 to 96 mph and has room for improvement. His changeup has good action with the potential to be a plus pitch. His breaking ball has gone to a slider with a good delivery with "advanced pitchability for his age."
Cruz is well on his way to making an impact in the Padres farm system if he continues to progress at this rate which is exciting for an organization that has big-league starters struggling to stay healthy as they age.