Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Infielder Suffers Head Injury, Dylan Cease Trade Idea
The San Diego Padres are working on paring down their roster to fit the MLB-mandated 26-man squad. Another round of cuts were made earlier this week.
Additionally, a newly-acquired member of the Friars was part of a scary moment this week in a Cactus League game that resulted in taking a 108.8 mph line drive off of his face. The infielder was having a pretty solid spring training after inking a minor league deal this offseason.
And finally, ater the New York Yankees lost their ace for the entirety of 2025 in the form of Gerrit Cole undergoing Tommy John surgery, a trade proposal is seen that may end with the Padres enjoying a considerable haul of talent.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Make Another Round of Cuts as Roster Continues to Dwindle
Padres Offseason Addition Takes 108.8 MPH Line Drive Off Face in Scary Cactus League Moment
Padres' $108 Million Ace Linked to Yankees in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Padres May Not Wait Long to Promote Ethan Salas, Leo De Vries to Majors
Padres' $1.5M Pitcher Predicted to Win Starting Job in Major Development
MLB Insider Provides Update on Dylan Cease, Michael King Trades for Padres
Padres Tweets of the Day:
