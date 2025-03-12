Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Infielder Suffers Head Injury, Dylan Cease Trade Idea

Gabe Smallson

Mar 11, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres are working on paring down their roster to fit the MLB-mandated 26-man squad. Another round of cuts were made earlier this week.

Additionally, a newly-acquired member of the Friars was part of a scary moment this week in a Cactus League game that resulted in taking a 108.8 mph line drive off of his face. The infielder was having a pretty solid spring training after inking a minor league deal this offseason.

And finally, ater the New York Yankees lost their ace for the entirety of 2025 in the form of Gerrit Cole undergoing Tommy John surgery, a trade proposal is seen that may end with the Padres enjoying a considerable haul of talent.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Make Another Round of Cuts as Roster Continues to Dwindle

Padres Offseason Addition Takes 108.8 MPH Line Drive Off Face in Scary Cactus League Moment

Padres' $108 Million Ace Linked to Yankees in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Padres May Not Wait Long to Promote Ethan Salas, Leo De Vries to Majors

Padres' $1.5M Pitcher Predicted to Win Starting Job in Major Development

MLB Insider Provides Update on Dylan Cease, Michael King Trades for Padres

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News