Padres Make Another Round of Cuts as Roster Continues to Dwindle
The San Diego Padres made a few more roster cuts Monday.
In a post on X, the Padres revealed that infielder/outfielder Trenton Brooks, infielder Mike Brosseau, and infielder/outfielder Clay Dungan were all reassigned to minor league camp.
Brooks made his major league debut in 2024 with San Francisco, but his time with the Giants was brief.
After being on the 40-man roster for less than a month, he appeared in 12 games, posting a .120/.241/.120 line across 29 plate appearances. He went unclaimed through waivers, was outrighted off the roster, and chose free agency at the end of the season.
The 29-year-old has appeared in 11 games and has five hits in 21 at-bats. He has two doubles, one home run, four runs batted in, and four runs scored. He has walked twice and struck out twice.
Brosseau has posted a .242/.313/.428 slash line over 647 career plate appearances with the Rays and Brewers from 2019 to 2023. A versatile player, he has primarily played second and third base, but has also appeared at first base, shortstop, and both corner outfield positions, making him a valuable part-time contributor.
The infielder has had an interesting spring. He is 5-for-22 with two doubles and one run scored in 11 games.
Dungan was selected by the Royals in the ninth round of the 2019 draft out of Indiana State. Last year, he batted .273/.386/.365 with three home runs and 16 steals in 89 games at Triple-A El Paso.
So far this spring, Dungan has three hits in 15 at-bats across 12 games. He has scored one run, walked three times, and struck out four times.
