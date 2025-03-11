MLB Insider Provides Update on Dylan Cease, Michael King Trades for Padres
San Diego Padres right-handers Michael King and Dylan Cease were both mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason.
While it made sense for the Padres to orchestrate a blockbuster trade, given their payroll restrictions, it appears neither King or Cease will be dealt by Opening Day.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said president of baseball operations A.J. Preller intends on keeping King and Cease in the starting rotation.
"San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller, who has entertained conversations on Dylan Cease and Michael King, prefers to keep his team together, sources say," Rosenthal writes.
Though Cease and King both emerged as trade candidates this winter, Cease was always the more likely of the pair to be traded since he is owed $14 million in 2025. King's new contract with the Padres also indicated the pitcher would remain with San Diego for the season.
The trade rumors involving Cease have not stopped this spring, but Preller insinuated the Padres planned on opening the season with him in the rotation.
"He's a very big part of our club," Preller told reporters including MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "The additions the last couple days supplement what's a really good rotation. That's our focus here going forward — having that strong rotation."
The departure of either Cease or King would only hurt the Padres starting rotation. Both pitchers are being considered to be the team's Opening Day starter, along with veteran Yu Darvish.
“We’re still working through a few things,” Shildt said, via MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. “The good news is we have multiple choices. Everyone is like: ‘Is that a hard decision?’ No. It’s a hard decision to make. But it’s good to have that hard decision, because you have multiple guys that could be your No. 1 Opening Day guy.”
