Padres Notes: Ha-Seong Kim Makes Decision on Future With Team, Gerrit Cole to SD
San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim has declined his mutual option with the Padres and will now become a free agent. There was anticipation that Kim would leave the Padres after he hired Boras Corporation as his representation, and he has now exercised that option to become a free agent.
Gerrit Cole has opted out of his contract with the New York Yankees after the Yankees lost the World Series. Cole will now become a free agent, leaving the question of if the Padres will pursue him this offseason.
Here are the rest of the top Padres news and stories from Saturday:
