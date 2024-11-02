Gerrit Cole Opts Out, Could Padres Make a Run at Star Pitcher?
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole opted out of his deal with the historic franchise, which signifies the ace is looking for a new team. The San Diego Padres have never been timid about signing star talent and it's possible the organization could set its sights on Cole.
With Joe Musgrove missing the entirety of the 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery, there is a hole to fill in the starting rotation.
It is important to note that the Yankees can void the opt-out if the team adds one year and $36 million to Cole's contract.
However, Cole and the New York franchise didn't get the storybook ending they were looking for in October.
Cole started Games 1 and 5 of the World Series, both of which the Los Angeles Dodgers won. As the offseason commences, the Dodgers have turned into a familiar foe for the Padres and now Cole.
Could the Padres snag Cole on the free agency market? It wouldn't be the first time the Padres and Yankees have traded players, although this wouldn't be a direct trade.
But everyone remembers the trade that transpired on Dec. 6, 2023 when the Padres sent Juan Soto and center fielder Trent Grisham to New York. Although fans were sad to see Soto go, the star's departure cleared more than $36 million in San Diego's payroll.
The Soto trade helped the Padres add key players like Michael King, Dylan Cease, Randy Vásquez, Jhony Brito, and Kyle Higashioka.
“We’ve got the foundation of a good team that’s coming back, so that’s positive,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller told Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “But, obviously, some of the free-agent players … those are all things that we’re going to weigh out. And if those guys don’t come back, that creates opportunity and spots that we’re gonna have to evaluate. … It’s a good place to start and then, similar to last year, we had to weigh out the Juan Soto situation versus potentially moving him. We’ll do that on a bunch of different individual fronts over the next couple weeks and hopefully have something that makes some sense when we get to spring training.”
The Yankees have until 5 p.m. ET on Monday to void the opt-out, indicating that Padres fans only have to wait until then to see if Cole will either remain on the trade block or return to New York.
If the ace does remain a free agent, the Padres should definitely consider acquiring Cole for two reasons. San Diego needs a pitcher that can fill the hole of Musgrove and Cole can certainly play that role as an ace familiar with the challenges of October. The second reason is much more emotional. The Padres and Cole both need to get their revenge on the Dodgers.