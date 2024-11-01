Padres Top Prospect Unpacks Struggles in First Full Year as Pro
Ethan Salas has been on the fast track to the Major Leagues since signing a $5.6 million contract as an international free agent from Venezuela in Jan. 2023 with the San Diego Padres. By the end of his minor league rookie season, Salas had been promoted to the Double-A league after just nine games in High-A.
But, the 18-year-old catcher struggled as he progressed through the minor league divisions. With every promotion, Salas’ batting statistics plummeted. With the Double-A San Antonio Missions, Salas slashed .179/.303/.214 with only five hits across 28 at-bats.
Despite struggling to adjust to the professional level, Salas realizes that failure is part of the process. But, he still acknowledges it as a difficult experience to go through.
“I knew there was going to be failure, but it’s different talking about it and then actually going through it,” Salas said to Sportscasting.com. “A lot of people from the outside are just like, ‘Oh, he’s struggling,’ but it’s a lot (harder) on the inside. But everyone goes through their highs and lows, so it’s maintaining and figuring out how I can be the same guy every day, if I’m doing good or bad.”
Although Salas faced adversity in his first minor league season, he remains the Padres’ No. 1 prospect and No. 19 overall. He is the only 18-year-old and youngest player ranked in MLB’s top 20 baseball prospects.
Recently, Salas has shown promise in the Arizona Fall League, where he is 4.1 years younger than the weighted average of players in the league. Across 14 games, Salas has slashed .304/.394/.500 with a .894 OPS, 17 hits, two home runs, and 16 RBIs. This is the best Salas has performed at the plate since beginning his professional career.
Salas credits his improvement to the struggle he endured in his rookie season.
“It had to happen,” Salas said to Sportscasting.com. “I had to go through that so I could grow and nail down all the stuff I’m missing in my game.”
According to his MLB scouting report, Salas is expected to arrive in the Major Leagues by the 2026 season. However, he has a chance to make history as the first catcher since Pudge Rodriguez to make his MLB debut as a teenager. Rodriguez accomplished the feat in 1991 at age 19 with the Texas Rangers. Salas has until June 1, 2026 to follow in the steps of Rodriguez.