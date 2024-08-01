Padres Notes: New Pitchers Arrive, Social Media Shoutout, Martin Pérez Acquired
The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-1 on Wednesday, completing a rare two-game sweep at Petco Park. The team can enjoy its Thursday off-day at home before hosting the Colorado Rockies for three games beginning Friday.
Here's what else you might have missed:
New Faces in the Bullpen: Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing Arrive
The Padres significantly bolstered their bullpen by acquiring Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing, aiming to present a tougher challenge to their opponents. Hoeing finished off Wednesday's win in his Padres debut, while Scott's debut is still to come.
A Heartfelt Thanks from a Padres Reliever
After a dramatic comeback win over the Dodgers, a Padres reliever took a moment to thank the fans at Petco Park for their unwavering support on his social media account.
Veteran Pitcher Martin Pérez Joins the Padres
In a significant trade move, the Padres welcomed 13-year MLB veteran Martin Pérez from the Pittsburgh Pirates, parting with Ronaldys Jimenez. The Pirates will pay about half of Pérez's salary while he helps the Padres gain in the standings.