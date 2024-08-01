Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: New Pitchers Arrive, Social Media Shoutout, Martin Pérez Acquired

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 31, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano (12) celebrates with relief pitcher Bryan Hoeing (78) after the final out of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 31, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano (12) celebrates with relief pitcher Bryan Hoeing (78) after the final out of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports / David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-1 on Wednesday, completing a rare two-game sweep at Petco Park. The team can enjoy its Thursday off-day at home before hosting the Colorado Rockies for three games beginning Friday.

Here's what else you might have missed:

New Faces in the Bullpen: Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing Arrive

The Padres significantly bolstered their bullpen by acquiring Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing, aiming to present a tougher challenge to their opponents. Hoeing finished off Wednesday's win in his Padres debut, while Scott's debut is still to come.

A Heartfelt Thanks from a Padres Reliever

After a dramatic comeback win over the Dodgers, a Padres reliever took a moment to thank the fans at Petco Park for their unwavering support on his social media account.

Veteran Pitcher Martin Pérez Joins the Padres

In a significant trade move, the Padres welcomed 13-year MLB veteran Martin Pérez from the Pittsburgh Pirates, parting with Ronaldys Jimenez. The Pirates will pay about half of Pérez's salary while he helps the Padres gain in the standings.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/San Diego Padres News