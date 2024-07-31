Padres Reliever Shouts Out Fans Following Comeback Win Over Dodgers
The San Diego Padres earned an epic 6-5 comeback win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of a record-breaking crowd at Petco Park. The crowd roared as Donovan Solano notched a game-winning hit over their National League West rivals. The Padres set a single-game attendance record with 47,559 fans showing up to Petco Park for the Tuesday night game.
The Dodgers got off a hot start, taking a 5-0 lead over the Padres in the first inning. The Padres compiled three runs across the second and third innings, but were held to those three runs for the next five innings. Home runs from Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill evened the score in the bottom of the ninth inning, before Donovan Solano hit the walk-off single in his lone at-bat of the game.
Padres fans always show up to games between the Padres and their division rival Dodgers, but they have been present all season, as well. The Padres rank fourth in MLB with an average of 40,343 fans showing up to Petco Park for every home game, and they were rewarded with a nail-biting comeback in this divisional game.
The fans earned a shoutout from reliever Jeremiah Estrada, who was part of the Padres' bullpen that prevented the Dodgers from getting any runs after the first inning.
"Most ELECTRIC fans in baseball. Absolutely blessed to be a Padre," Estrada said on X after the game.
Estrada is enjoying his first season playing for San Diego after spending his entire career prior with the Chicago Cubs organization. The 25-year-old right-hander has a 2.66 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 38 games this season.
The Padres will host the Dodgers once more for this two-game series, before the Colorado Rockies come to town Friday.