Who Are the Padres Getting in Tanner Scott, Bryan Hoeing?
The San Diego Padres spent the trade deadline adding to their bullpen and turning it into a nightmare for any opponent. They just need the starting rotation to do its job.
San Diego's trade deadline headliner was a six-player deal with the Miami Marlins bringing left-handed reliever Tanner Scott and right-hander Bryan Hoeing to Southern California. General manager A.J. Preller told reporters the move was made with an eye toward the playoffs.
"There are a lot of ways you can go about building championship teams and rosters and pitching staffs,” Preller said. “Historically, you just need some guys that can get outs with big-time hitters. If that’s as a starter for seven innings, that’s extremely valuable. … But having a group that hopefully shortens the game, we’ve seen some teams win championships that way."
Scott is one of the best bullpen arms in MLB this season despite being one of the league's worst teams. He is 6-5 with a 1.18 ERA and 18 saves, with 53 strikeouts in 44 appearances. He is also set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
The lefty is also scoreless across his last 17 appearances and 17.2 innings pitched since June 17, converting all 10 of his save opportunities while allowing just five hits for a .091/.206/.091 slash line over the stretch.
Hoeing is 1-2 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts to just nine walks. He could serve as a starter/reliever hybrid, as he has started two games this season.
"Those are huge additions to our bullpen,” manager Mike Shildt said. “It makes us really strong, shortens the game quite a bit. Great job by the front office and A.J."
The cost for both arms was steep. San Diego sent its No. 2 prospect Robby Snelling, No. 4 prospect Adam Mazur, No. 5 prospect Graham Pauley and No. 24 prospect Jay Beshears to South Beach.
"One thing we’ve never been scared of is: We’re going to trade players,” Preller said. “We’re going to trade players that are going to show up in the big leagues. … But if we get what we’re looking to do and it works for us both this year and over the next three to five years, we’re content with that."
With San Diego closing in on the first-place Dodgers, San Diego just needs its rotation to stay healthy enough to get through six or seven innings, then bank on its bullpen, from now until the postseason.