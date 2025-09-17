Padres' Dylan Cease Feeling 'Good Enough' As End of Season Nears
Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease has had a long five years.
Since becoming a routine starter for the Chicago White Sox in 2021, Cease hasn't missed a start. No pitcher can claim more than Cease's 160 starts or 1,092 strikeouts over that stretch, with only seven pitchers pitching more innings than Cease's 873.
Among those 873 innings is an unforgettable no-hitter in 2024, cementing Cease in Padres' lore with only the second no-hitter in franchise history.
The 29-year-old has shown his durability. Now it's time to show his reliability, as the Padres enter the final stretch of the season with the playoffs on the horizon.
Cease struck out six batters and allowed one earned run in his most recent start on Saturday, an 11-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. On the season, he has 201 strikeouts, the fifth-most in MLB, and a 4.59 ERA.
After a rough August, in which Cease held a 4.94 ERA over a five-game span, the right-handed pitcher is putting together a strong September, holding a 2.40 ERA and a 5.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio through three games.
With 30 starts into the season, and two more on the schedule, Cease told reporters he's feeling "as good as you can this time of year."
"Good enough is all that really matters," he added.
The Padres lost the first game of a three-game series against the Mets Tuesday night, but Cease won't see action until the team travels to Chicago to face the White Sox on Friday. By then, the Padres could have already clinched a spot in the Wild Card. They'll also be keeping a close eye on the Dodgers, who lost Monday and Tuesday to the Phillies and cling to a two-game lead over the Padres for the top spot in the NL West.
Regardless of what seed the Padres earn, Cease will hope to put together a better postseason performance than his two starts in 2024.
In two starts against the Dodgers in the National League Division Series, Cease allowed a total of eight earned runs and three walks in five innings. He struck out six batters. Both games resulted in losses for the Padres, who fell to the World Series champion Dodgers in five games.
