Padres Notes: Ominous Yu Darvish Update, Pitcher Could Go On IL, Opening Day Starter Revealed
The San Diego Padres have already seen countless injury updates on some of their key players and it is only mid-March. The latest news was an ominous update on Yu Darvish as manager Mike Shildt discusses his absence.
Another Padres pitcher, one who was in serious competition to be the fifth starter in the rotation, is at risk of starting the year on the injured list. Shildt said that this oblique injury will be keeping the pitcher out for "some period of time."
In more positive pitching news, the Opening Day starter has been revealed. Many fans assumed Darvish would take the honor, but due to his latest health updates, it is going to be another productive pitcher on the roster in this surprise move.
Padres Tweets of the Day:
