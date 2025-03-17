Padres Announce New Rivalry With AL West Team, With Winner Getting Trophy
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and diehard Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder has officially partnered with Major League Baseball, bringing the Vedder Cup to life.
On Friday, MLB announced that the Mariners and Padres will compete for the Vedder Cup every year for the foreseeable future and will partner with the Pearl Jam frontman's charity to support Epidermolysis Bullosa research.
More news: Padres Free Agent Signs With Mexican League Team
“We are thrilled that we were able to bring the Vedder Cup concept to life in such a fun and impactful way,” Mariners executive vice president and chief operating officer Trevor Gooby said in a statement. “Creating and sharing memorable events like this with Mariners fans is extremely gratifying, and I am very thankful for Eddie, his team, EB Research Partnership and the Padres in sharing the Mariners’ vision and commitment to celebrating and serving the Seattle community.”
For years, the series between the two clubs has been called the Vedder Cup as the rocker's childhood hometown is San Diego and the city that launched him into stardom is Seattle.
“We’re proud to partner with the Mariners and Eddie Vedder to announce the creation of the Vedder Cup, a special interleague rivalry series that celebrates the unique connection between our cities through the rock legend and Pearl Jam frontman,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in the statement. “This West Coast showdown will create some cool, fun, and memorable moments for our fans while bringing meaningful awareness to EB research. We can't wait to see this rivalry series grow and look forward to battling the Mariners for the Vedder Cup."
More news: Padres Sign Former Phillies Pitcher in Free Agent Move
Since 1997, the Mariners and Padres have faced off nearly every season, except for 2017 when they didn’t meet in interleague play. In the history of their unofficial Vedder Cup rivalry, Seattle holds a 68-63 edge in the all-time series.
“Both cities have one iconic person in common. Both claim him as their own. Raised in San Diego, reached the pinnacle of success in Seattle: Eddie Vedder,” said a voiceover posted to both teams’ social media accounts. “This season, MLB is ready to let the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners decide this rivalry on the field. Which city will win the first-ever Vedder Cup?”
The Padres will host the Mariners May 16-18, before games in Seattle take place Aug. 25-27. The winner of the trophy will receive a guitar provided by Vedder himself.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.