Michael King Breaks Silence on Being Named Padres Opening Day Starter
The San Diego Padres named right-hander Michael King as the team's Opening Day starter. The 29-year-old shared what it meant to get the nod from the team.
More news: Padres' Manny Machado Wants to Finish Career as MLB Hall of Famer
"Very proud and happy for the opportunity...it's a huge honor for me and look forward to it," King said Monday.
In 2024, King produced a 2.95 ERA with a 13-9 record. He had 201 strikeouts across 173.2 innings pitched. King made two postseason starts for the Padres, sporting a 3.75 ERA over 12 innings.
King will get the opportunity to take the mound at Petco Park for the start of the season. San Diego's ballpark has earned a reputation for having one of the most energetic crowd's in Major League Baseball.
"There's nothing like running from the dugout when they're cheering your name. It's a blast, and I'll just try to keep the adrenaline to a minimum while I'm out there," King said with a smile.
The Padres are already zeroing in on their goals for the season, as King already told Padres manager Mike Shildt the team will defeat the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day.
"It's hard to describe. It's the start of the baseball season, and everyone looks forward to it," King told reporters. "You want to set the tone for the team. I told Shildty we'll be 1-0 after that game. I think winning the first game of the season, sets the tone for the rest of the season."
King also remarked on the camaraderie within the starting rotation that features Dylan Cease, Yu Darvish, and Nick Pivetta thus far. The Padres are still searching for their No. 5 starter this spring.
"I think that we have each other's backs and that's something we love about each other," King said. "We know that it's going to take all of us to win. We're going to push ourselves to be the best we can be. I have nothing but respect for everyone else in that rotation."
More news: Padres Announce New Rivalry With AL West Team, With Winner Getting Trophy
For more Padres news, head over to Padres SI.