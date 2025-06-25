Padres Notes: Pitcher Injured After Being Struck By Line Drive, Friars Release Former All-Star
The San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals, 4-3, on Tuesday evening thanks to Martin Maldonado's game-tying home run, and Jose Iglesias with the go-ahead bases loaded ground out the following inning. The Friars improved to 43-36 on the year.
During the fourth inning, however, the team's starting pitcher was injured after being hit by a line drive. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert still managed to make a late throw to first, but would exit the game after the incident. His status is up in the air for his next scheduled start.
Finally, San Diego released a veteran outfielder ahead of the game. The five-time Gold Glove award winner was recently designated for assignment and will now look to find another home to extend his professional baseball career.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Officially Release Former All-Star After Disappointing Season
Padres' Manny Machado Looked Up to Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds, Albert Pujols
Former Padres Slugger Continuing Career in Japan
Padres Expected to 'Go For It' at Trade Deadline
Padres' Michael King Has Traveled All Over US Looking for Answers to Injury Recovery
Padres' Michael King Finally Takes Positive Step, Provides Major Update
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.