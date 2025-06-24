Padres' Michael King Has Traveled All Over US Looking for Answers to Injury Recovery
San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King reportedly went to extreme lengths to get answers about his shoulder injury.
Before a start in late May, King woke up and felt discomfort in his shoulder. The Padres decided to scratch him from the lineup, opting to get some tests done on his shoulder.
Padres manager Mike Shildt was optimistic about getting King back soon, though a month later, the righty is no closer to coming back onto the field.
Given the strange nature of the injury, King went on a trip to get several different opinions and treatments for his shoulder, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
"The 30-year-old right-hander said he’s traveled 'from coast to coast' in search of a path back since landing on the injured list late last month, though he prefers to keep the precise locales he’s visited between himself, the team and his Delta miles program," Acee reported.
"During their fact-finding mission, King and physical therapist Scott Hacker discovered that nerve injuries like King’s primarily occur among athletes who participate in softball, volleyball, tennis and swimming. All those sports require overhand motions, but nothing like the strength required to be a pitcher."
King said he will pitch again this season, though a timeline still hasn't emerged.
He is in a crucial year of his career, entering free agency during the winter and looking to get a massive contract as a starting pitcher.
Before the injury, King had a 2.59 ERA through 55.2 innings pitched, getting 64 punchouts and 17 walks.
He was considered for the Cy Young early on while pitching like an ace, though if he wants to get the largest sum of money during free agency, he will need to prove that his health is not in question.
