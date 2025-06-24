Padres' Manny Machado Looked Up to Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds, Albert Pujols
San Diego Padres star Manny Machado recently opened up about who his baseball idols were growing up, a list that includes marquee names like Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds, and Albert Pujols.
As one of the more outspoken players in baseball, Machado is polarizing. He speaks bluntly about whatever is on his mind, dating back to his younger years with the Baltimore Orioles.
Now 32 years old and in his 14th professional season, Machado has built up quite a resume, which could land him in the Hall of Fame.
Cooperstown wouldn't be just any old accolade for the infielder, but rather the realization of a lifelong goal.
Machado dreamed of becoming an all-time great after witnessing what his hero had become.
In an interview with USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Machado revealed who he looked up to and wanted to model his career after.
“I looked up to A-Rod, I looked up to Barry [Bonds], I looked up to Albert," Machado said. “They are all the guys I played the game for. Obviously, there’s other pretty, pretty special people, but those were the main guys that inspired my game. Those were guys who played the game elite. We wanted to be those guys.
“I wanted to be A-Rod, obviously, because I was a shortstop. I wanted to have Albert’s swing. I wanted to have the power that Barry had, hitting it into the water and breaking records that were never meant to be broken. ... So when people talk about that list, it’s pretty special."
In 2019, he made the decision to join the Padres during free agency, signing a major contract with San Diego.
Machado brought playoff success back to the city, establishing himself as the face of the franchise.
If he wants to make his case for the Hall of Fame, the infielder likely needs several more years of high level production or some playoff accomplishments.
He still hasn't captured a league title or World Series — both missing from his legacy. Regardless of where he lands as an MLB great, Machado is already one of the greatest Padres players in the franchise's history.
