All Hands on Deck, Phillies Set to Take on Padres

Nobody thought the Philadelphia Phillies would make it this far. Analysts everywhere, including Inside the Phillies' own, were pessimistic on the club's chances at exceeding expectations yet again, especially after a thrilling Wild Card series.

Yet, here they are.

After an impressive showing against the Braves in the NLDS, the Phillies are set to take on the Padres in a World Series deciding seven-game set. However, San Diego has endured their fair share of hardship to get to this point too. Winning this one won't be easy.

Game 1, 8:03 p.m., Phillies @ Padres | ESPN: Zack Wheeler vs. Yu Darvish

Game 1 is expected to be quite the pitcher's duel. Zack Wheeler will take to the bump against Yu Darvish, both of whom have had formidable postseasons thus far.

In Wheeler's last outing against the Atlanta Braves, he cruised through five scoreless innings, and looked like he could go the distance. However, an untimely misplay at first base allowed the game to unravel. He'll hope to return to his more-dominant self before his first pitch on Tuesday night.

Zack Wheeler stretches to deliver a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Darvish's last start came against the Dodgers, where the tricky right-hander sliced and diced his way through five innings of three-run ball, striking out seven. While the 36-year-old has struggled in postseasons past, he has pitched exceptionally well in his first two outings of 2022. The Phillies hope to change that.

Game 2, 4:35 p.m., Phillies @ Padres | ESPN: Aaron Nola vs. Blake Snell

Game 2 will feature an equally as exciting pitching matchup, as Aaron Nola will look to continue his postseason dominance against southpaw Blake Snell.

Nola has yet to allow an earned run in the month of October. He has been utterly dominant in important games this fall, and will aim to continue that stretch against a tough Padres lineup. Luckily, he's seen many of these players before: Juan Soto and Josh Bell, former Washington Nationals, have had multiple chances to see Nola in the past, and vice-versa.

Bryce Harper exits after being struck on the thumb by a Blake Snell fastball. © Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies have had success against Blake Snell in the past, but this time feels particularly personal. Snell was the pitcher whose fastball broke Bryce Harper's thumb earlier this season, causing him to spiral into a tough second half of the season.

The left-hander has looked nasty this fall, but the statistics don't really reflect it. In his Wild Card outing versus the New York Mets, he allowed two runs across 3.1 innings of work, walking a whopping six batters. He walked two more in his 5.1 inning outing against the Dodgers, striking out six. The Phillies will attempt to take advantage of his wildness on Wednesday.

Game 3, 7:37 p.m., Padres @ Phillies | ESPN: Pitching Matchup Unofficial

Game 3 starters have yet to be officially announced, but the expectation is that lefty Ranger Suárez will take the bump for the Phillies, while San Diego native Joe Musgrove will start for the Padres.

Suárez struggled mightily with his command in his singular start versus Atlanta in the NLDS. Luckily, his five walks allowed didn't come back to bite him, and the lefty made it through a gutsy 3.1 innings of work, eventually leading the Phillies to a massive win.

Joe Musgrove has his ears examined for substances in the Wild Card series finale against the Mets. © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Musgrove and his ears stymied the Mets during their meeting in the Wild Card series, and he shut down the Dodgers soon after. The right-hander owns a stellar 1.38 ERA through 13 strong innings this postseason. He might be the most fearsome pitcher in San Diego's rotation right now.

Game 4, 7:45 p.m., Padres @ Phillies | ESPN: Pitching Matchup Unofficial

Obviously, no games past Game 4 are guaranteed to be played, and thus, pitching matchups could get a bit wonky by this point. Should either team find themselves backed into a corner, perhaps they send their game one starter out to the mound on super-short rest. Perhaps they utilize an opener strategy?

Or, maybe they don't, and the predicted matchup of Noah Syndergaard versus Mike Clevinger takes place.

Syndergaard was fabulous for the Phillies in his start against the Braves. He went three innings which, outside of a solo shot, were spotless.

Noah Syndergaard receives the ball back from the catcher in his pivotal start versus the Atlanta Braves. © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Clevinger on the other hand was dreadful for San Diego in his singular start against the Dodgers in the NLDS. He was rocked for four runs across 2.2 innings of work, and earned the loss in the single game the Padres dropped to Los Angeles.

Should there be a Game 5, 6, or 7 of the NLCS, it seems more-than likely that these aforementioned pitching matchups will repeat themselves. However, that is subject to change based upon how said pitchers perform in their initial series starts.

Regardless of its pitching matchups, this series is set to be one for the ages. Both of these clubs were slated as underdogs heading into the postseason, and are now set to duke it out on the National League's largest stage.

Four wins stand between the Philadelphia Phillies and the World Series. Buckle up.

