How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links

With a massive victory in Game 3 of the NLDS, the Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Braves. They now need just one more win to return to the NLCS for the first time since 2010.

Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Phillies, facing off against Braves veteran Charlie Morton. Syndergaard has already pitched in this series, throwing a scoreless eighth inning in Philadelphia's Game 2 loss. Morton, meanwhile, has not pitched in nearly two weeks. His last start took place on Oct. 2 against the New York Mets, when he allowed three runs in 4.1 innings of work.

Morton has struggled against Philadelphia this season, giving up 17 runs in five starts. Phillies batters have hit .301/.375/.437 against him in 120 total plate appearances. Syndergaard has yet to face the Braves this season.

Bailey Falter and Kyle Gibson may also see some time against Atlanta in Game 4, as Syndergaard likely won't be able to go more than a few innings.

How to watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pa.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15

Time: 2:07 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

