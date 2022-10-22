How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 4: TV Channel, Streaming

The Philadelphia Phillies are rolling. Game 3 saw the club trot out Ranger Suárez to face San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove on Friday evening. On paper, the Padres had the advantage, Musgrove is seen as one of, if not the best third starter in the National League.

No matter, the Phillies came out fighting with a leadoff home run form Kyle Schwarber, a weird, yet impactful night from Jean Segura, and a historic six-out save from Seranthony Domínguez.

Now, Philadelphia will turn to Bailey Falter who will start Game 4 to help the try and continue the momentum they have created. Mike Clevinger will take the mound for the Padres.

It looks to be a favorable matchup for the Phillies, but this entire series has been a dog fight.

If you're unable to to make it out to a rockin' Citizens Bank Park, here is how to catch all the action.

How to watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22

Time: 7:45 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!