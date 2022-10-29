Watch: Realmuto Gives Phillies the Lead in the 10th Inning

Once down 5-0, the Philadelphia Phillies came all the way back, and they have their catcher, J.T. Realmuto, to thank (and Nick Castellanos for his game-saving catch in the bottom of the ninth).

Realmuto tied the game with a two-run double in the fifth inning to make it 5-5. The game remained tied, forcing it into extras.

The best catcher in baseball lived up to his nickname by launching a go-ahead, solo home run to right field off of Houston Astros' reliever Luis Garcia in the 10th inning. For the first time all night the Phillies were on top, up 6-5.

With the solo shot, Realmuto became the first catcher with an extra-inning World Series home run since Carlton Fisk's walk-off in Game 6 of 1975, per ESPN.

If the Phillies win Game 1, it will go down in history as the J.T. Realmuto Game™.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!