Can Philadelphia Phillies Ace Save Pitching Staff When Back From Injury?
The Philadelphia Phillies pitching staff hasn't been the same since one of their aces went down with injury, but how much of an impact can he really make?
Ranger Suarez was sent down with an injury, last pitching for the Phillies in the July 22 game against the Minnesota Twins. Since he has been gone, things spiraled out of control quickly for Philadelphia. Things have started to get better again, but the team would still like to get their star back soon.
As ESPN's Alden Gonzalez examined MLB injury situations to find players that are expected to come back that will have the biggest impact on their teams, Suarez made the cut for the Phillies.
Two of their starting pitchers missed a solid stretch of time during their downturn, but Taijuan Walker made his way back this week (with a disappointing first game back) and Suarez is not expected to have to wait much longer.
Since his injury, Philadelphia's starting pitchers have 4.49 ERA, which ranks at No. 15 in the entire MLB.
Tyler Philips, who would not normally get as many outings, has a 7.65 ERA. He's given up 17 runs in 20 innings pitched. The crazy part is that the Phillies are actually 3-1 in those games.
They've lost in each of Aaron Nola's starts in that stretch, as he's had a somewhat down 3.97 ERA compared to where he was at earlier in the year.
Suarez's introduction back into the rotation will give Philadelphia another trustworthy arm for the playoff stretch, but he needs to play better than he did right before going down with an injury.
The 28-year-old started off the season entrenched into Cy Young Awards as he was one of the best stories in baseball.
He had just a 1.75 ERA over his first 15 games with batters slashing a measly .191/.244/.294 against him at the plate. His strikeout-to-walk ratio was really impressive. Overall, he just looked better than anyone expected.
That changed when he took the mound against the Detroit Tigers on June 25. He got shelled for eight hits and gave up four runs. Only two of them were earned, but things only got worse from there.
Over his last four starts, not including the game against the Tigers, he has a 7.71 ERA and batters are seeing him extremely well. They slashed .319/.380/.495 over that 21 innings of work.
He's set to throw at least a couple of simulated games and/or rehab appearances, but the team is gearing up for his return.
Hopefully some time off the mound can help him settle down and find that early season success to bring a stabilizing arm to this Phillies staff.