Philadelphia Phillies Star Ranger Suarez Receives Midseason Honor
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of what has been an impressive season so far. Right now, they hold a 53-27 record and are one of the best teams in baseball.
If they can continue playing the way they have so far this year, there is no question that the Phillies have a good shot at coming out with a World Series appearance and possible win.
Ranger Suarez has been a huge part of the success that Philadelphia has achieved. He has been one of the best pitchers in baseball.
In fact, ESPN's Brad Doolittle has officially named Suarez as the best pitcher in baseball throughout the first half of the season.
"At present, Suarez is on pace to go 21-2 with a 1.75 ERA, hard numbers to undercut no matter how you contextualize them with more telling metrics. While his presence as our so-far best pitcher is completely based on metrics, the fact that those align with traditional numbers all fans can get excited about is fun."
Suarez was not the only Phillies' pitcher that was considered on this list. Zach Wheeler came in at No. 6 in the rankings.
Due to the success that he has been having, it has been reported that Philadelpia is working to get a long-term extension done with their 28-year-old ace.
While the projections for the rest of the season are amazing, the current completed work is just as impressive.
Suarez has started 16 games this season, compiling a 10-2 record to go along with a 2.01 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP, and a 5.2 K/BB ratio. There have only been a couple of games that he hasn't looked elite.
ESPN also gave some praise to star first baseman Bryce Harper. When it came to the National League MVP rankings at the halfway point, Harper was No. 5 on the list.
Needless to say, the season has been a massive success to this point. However, there is a lot of baseball left to be played. The Phillies have a lot of work to do if they want to win a championship.
Being recognized at the halfway point is great, but that is far from being anything of true substance. Hopefully, the stars will continue playing at the level they have been and can lead a World Series run.