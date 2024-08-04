Philadelphia Phillies 'Frozen' After Disappointing MLB Trade Deadline
After what many believed was a very dissapointing MLB trade deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies have continued to struggle on the field.
As Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly looked around the league and found one word to describe each team, he gave the Phillies and apt description of 'frozen.'
"[Philadelphia] added relievers Carlos Estévez and Tanner Banks, along with outfielder Austin Hays prior to the trade deadline. Ultimately, though, Bryce Harper was right when he said 'the superstars got to show up,' stated Kelly. "While it's not time to panic, the Phillies are 3-9 since the All-Star Break and went 10-14 in July. They need to, in Harper's words, 'cowboy up.'"
For months, there was plenty of speculation around Philadelphia adding some major players at the trade deadline.
Players like Luis Robert Jr., Tanner Scott and even rival Cody Bellinger were names that were constantly brought up by media members and fans alike.
While Carlos Estevez, Tanner Banks and Austin Hays could potentially work out in the second half of the season, it fely like more of a band-aid rather than anything of real substance.
The Phillies bullpen has been horrid has of late. Over the past 30 days, they've had a staff ERA of 6.14. That ranks all the way down at No. 27 in all of MLB in that span.
They did trade away two of the major culprits of that performance in Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto. Jose Alvarado has been worse thatn those two and Matt Strahm hasn't been much better.
Estevez has come in to try to smooth things out, in the middle of an incredible hot streak. But will he be enough. Banks, their other addition, likely won't move the needle much either way.
Losing out on Tanner Scott could come back to bite Philadelphia much more down the stretch than they believe.
Things are even worse down the stretch for the offense.
Hays was the big answer to their inconsistencies in the outfield and he's slashed just .234/.289/.362 over the past month.
He does bat well against left-handed pitchers, which was their big need down the stretch, but is another player that doesn't do much to move the needle.
Still, a disappointing deadline aside, it'll be up to to the stars to turn things around. The Phillies weren't a team that were lacking in star talent to begin with. It's just hard to compete when that talent starts to play at a negative level and then nothing is done to make the roster that much better.