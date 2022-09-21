How to Watch Blue Jays at Phillies: TV, Streaming

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to take on the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday evening for the last of a two-game set, looking to even up the series.
The Phillies put up 10 runs on Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough to overcome their pitching and defense, who surrendered 18 runs to Toronto in an embarrassing effort.
Ace Zack Wheeler is set to take the mound for the Phillies off the injured list, he will face Kevin Gausman who holds a 3.45 ERA over 28 starts for the Blue Jays this season.
How to Watch:
Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 21
Time: 6:45 p.m. EDT
TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
Following their bout with the Blue Jays, the Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park over four games for their last home series of the season.
