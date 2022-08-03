Syndergaard Set to Make Phillies Debut Thursday

Apparently, the Philadelphia Phillies having a bullpen game against Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves didn't work out too well.

They lost 13-1 on Tuesday night. Who would've thought? (sarcasm)

Luckily, bullpen games down the stretch will be no more as newly acquired Noah Syndergaard will be making his Phillies debut on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

With Zach Eflin sidelined until at least the end of August, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski knew the Phillies would need to acquire a starter at the trade deadline.

They found a match with the Los Angeles Angels, and it only cost them Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez to acquire the fiery, long-haired right-hander.

Syndergaard will start against a depleted Washington Nationals team, who just traded away superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Kyle Gibson will start on Friday, Ranger Suárez on Saturday, and Aaron Nola on Sunday for the remainder of the four-game set against the Nats. Hopefully, it proves to be a fairly productive series.

