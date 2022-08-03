Syndergaard Set to Make Phillies Debut Thursday

Syndergaard Set to Make Philadelphia Phillies Debut Thursday
Apparently, the Philadelphia Phillies having a bullpen game against Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves didn't work out too well.
They lost 13-1 on Tuesday night. Who would've thought? (sarcasm)
Luckily, bullpen games down the stretch will be no more as newly acquired Noah Syndergaard will be making his Phillies debut on Thursday night in Philadelphia.
With Zach Eflin sidelined until at least the end of August, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski knew the Phillies would need to acquire a starter at the trade deadline.
They found a match with the Los Angeles Angels, and it only cost them Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez to acquire the fiery, long-haired right-hander.
Syndergaard will start against a depleted Washington Nationals team, who just traded away superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.
Kyle Gibson will start on Friday, Ranger Suárez on Saturday, and Aaron Nola on Sunday for the remainder of the four-game set against the Nats. Hopefully, it proves to be a fairly productive series.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!