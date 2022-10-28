Phillies Announce World Series Roster

The 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros begins on Friday, Oct. 28. Ahead of Game 1 at 8:03 p.m. EDT on FOX, the Phillies have announced their 26-man roster.

While there weren't too many surprises from their National League Championship Series roster, there were some changes. Outfielder Dalton Guthrie, who was rostered for the NLDS and NLCS, was swapped out for infielder Nick Maton to serve as lefty bat off of the bench.

Southpaw Bailey Falter was left off of the roster altogether, and was replaced by right-hander Nick Nelson, who has yet to make an appearance this postseason. Falter started NLCS Game 4, allowed four earned runs, and was unable to escape the first inning.

Here is the rest of the Phillies' 26-man roster for the Fall Classic:

Right-handed pitchers: Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, Zach Eflin, Kyle Gibson, Nick Nelson, Aaron Nola, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler

Left-handed pitchers: José Alvarado, Brad Hand, Ranger Suárez

Catchers: J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs

Infielders: Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Maton, Jean Segura, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott

Outfielders: Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber, Matt Vierling

The Astros' World Series roster can be viewed here.

