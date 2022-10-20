Phillies' Realmuto Named Gold Glove Award Finalist

In the midst of an unexpected and exhilarating playoff run, Philadelphia Phillies' catcher J.T. Realmuto has been named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award.

Rawlings announced on Thursday that the three-time All-Star would be in contention for his second Gold Glove Award in 2022.

He received his first Gold Glove in 2019, when he led the league with a 47% caught stealing percentage, nabbing 43 of 49 runners during the regular season.

Despite his age, the 31-year-old catcher hasn't slowed down. His athleticism is second-to-none, and he is among the most athletic players in the sport, especially for a backstop. In 2022, Realmuto threw out 30 of 68 potential base-stealers (44%), and led all catchers in pop time with an average of 1.82 seconds.

As the two-time Silver Slugger continues to help his club in the postseason, including this inside-the-park home run in Game 4 of the NLDS, he will learn if he was awarded his second Gold Glove in November.

He will be competing against Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud and New York Mets' Tomás Nido for the award. However, Realmuto should be the favorite to win based upon his 2022 statistics alone, which may even earn him some down-ballot NL MVP votes.

