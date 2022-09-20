Phillies Fall in Power Rankings Following Sweep by Braves

A five-game win streak by the Philadelphia Phillies saw them rank in the top 10 in Sports Illustrated's MLB Power Rankings last week.

Now, following a four-game losing streak and a sweep by the Atlanta Braves, the team has dropped two places. They went from no. 10 to no. 12 in the most recent list.

In the previous rankings, Philadelphia was placed above the San Diego Padres, who have now passed them for the second NL Wild Card spot, and below the Toronto Blue Jays, who are scheduled to face them for a two-game series beginning Tuesday.

Naturally, the Padres now rank above the Phillies at no. 11, while the Milwaukee Brewers, who Philadelphia hold a 2.5 game lead over for the final Wild Card spot, come in at no. 13.

With just 16 games left in the 2022 MLB season, the club must regroup—and fast—to avoid another disastrous September collapse.

