Phillies' Thomson Snubbed in BBWAA NL Manager of the Year Nominations

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced the finalists for their 'Manager of the Year' Award.

Philadelphia Phillies' manager Rob Thomson was not among them.

Voting for the finalists was conducted prior to the postseason, which had some speculating whether or not Thomson would win the award. Yet, not to be among the finalists is, put plainly, shocking.

This is the man who took up a lifeless 22-29 Phillies club, midway through the season, and led them to their best record in over a decade. This is the man who unified a fractured clubhouse. This is the man who had his team wearing shirts with his face on them down the stretch, as his team barreled towards their first postseason berth in what felt like eons...

His résumé this season speaks for itself, and it is baffling to not see Thomson's name among those due for such a major recognition.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!