Philadelphia Phillies Shut Out of Top 25 Outfielder Rankings
The Philadelphia Phillies didn't have many holes on their roster last season, but a big one could have played a large role in them missing out on the World Series.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently released an updated ranking of the top 25 outfielders in MLB and none of the Phillies players cracked the ranking.
While it may not be a huge surprise, it is worth noting as they enter one of the biggest offseasons in franchise history. The World Series window is still open in Philadelphia, but is quickly closing.
Their outfield group is one that desperately needs an injection of star talent.
Brandon Marsh was the closest on the list as he landed in the 'honorable mentions' section, which is something the other Phillies players also fell short of.
Marsh wasn't awful or anything, he still posted a .249/.328/.419 slashing line with 16 home runs and 60 RBI. It was a solid campaign, but not one that a team would want to be considered their best.
He is also a plus-defender, which is another thing that he has going for him. His biggest downside is that he cannot hit southpaws at all.
If this were a list of just the second half of 2024, Nick Castellanos would have likely made the cut.
Castellanos finished last year on an absolute tear. He posted a .295/.351/.500 slashing line with 14 home runs and 56 RBI over the final 91 games. It was about the same pace in terms of power, but was much better everywhere else.
The problem is that the damage to his image was already done because of how bad he was at the start of the season.
His line was at just .204/.263/.347 before turning his campaign around. Many wanted him to be traded away, but he was the best player on the team down the stretch.
It is a bit of a shock to see him not even walk away with an honorable mention nod.
Johan Rojas was the other outfielder to get a lot of playing time and he was nowehere close earning a spot on the list or an honorable mention.
While Rojas is still young and has plenty of time to grow into a solid MLB player, having him do that training in a World Series hopeful has not had great results.
The only move that Philadelphia made at the last deadline was bringing in Austin Hays. That was clearly not enough. They cannot afford to make that same mistake this offseason.