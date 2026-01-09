Phillies Payoff in Tommy McCollum Trade Has One High-Quality Trait

The development of a prospect is not linear. The Philadelphia Phillies know that all too well. But one prospect’s slow burn may lead to the Majors soon.

The Phillies were busy during December’s Rule 5 draft, selecting three players from other organizations. But, after the draft ended, Philadelphia made a move that shook up its organization. It traded one long-time relief prospect for another, sending right-hander Tommy McCollumto the Tampa Bay Rays for Yoniel Curet.

The Rays designated Curet for assignment three days before the trade, removing him from their MLB roster even though he had never played in the Majors. The Rays had the option to trade him and the Phillies wanted him. So, now what?

Curet could be a reliever for Philadelphia in the future, and he has one high-quality asset that could make it possible.

Yoniel Curet’s Key Trait

Baseball America (subscription required) recently highlighted one prospect from each organization that could be a breakout player but not based on their traditional baseball numbers. Instead, it’s one key advanced analytic or one key trait that makes them a potential star.

With Curet, it was the whiff rate on this fastball. Their scouts pointed out that he has a fastball in the mid 90s and that it misses bats 30% of the time, which is considered an above-average rate. He also has a cutter, but it needs more refinement and less velocity. In the high 80s, it’s too fast to fool hitters.

Relivers usually only have two pitches, especially high-leverage relievers who pitch only one inning. That could be Curet’s role in the Majors — if he’s able to better control that cutter.

The 23-year-old right-hander signed with the Rays as an international free agent in 2019. From 2021-23, Curet was closing in on a promotion to the Majors as he built a reputation for striking out hitters 31.7% of the time in his first three minor league seasons.

Tampa thought he broke through in 2023 as a starter, as he went 8-1 with a 2.94 ERA in 26 games. He struck out 144, but walked 73, in just 104 innings. The hope was that he could bring the walks under control. He followed that up with a 9-7 record in 2024 with a 2.95 ERA and 159 strikeouts as he reached Double-A.

Injuries derailed him last season as he went 3-3 with a 3.90 ERA in 16 games, as he struck out 62 in 55.1 innings.

If he’s able to regain the high strikeout rate and refine the cutter, there could be a role for him in the Philly bullpen in 2026, especially if the staff suffers some injuries.

