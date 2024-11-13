Philadelphia Phillies Still Considered Likely Landing Spot for Chicago White Sox Star
The saga of the Philadelphia Phillies and a Chicago White Sox superstar continues as the team was once again linked as the most likely landing spot this offseason.
Former MLB executive Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently released his list of the most likely players to be traded this offseason.
Despite some earlier doubts this offseason, White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. is still high on his list of players and the Phillies were the first team mentioned as a destination.
While it is clear that Chicago is battling with giving away a player with franchise cornerstone potential, it does make the most sense for them to end up trading him given their current outlook (coming off of the worst season in MLB history).
"The White Sox claim they want to build around him, but let’s be realistic: Luis Robert Jr. will turn 28 next August, he’s already halfway through his prime years and will be a free agent after the 2027 season. His trade value is high and Chicago needs to take advantage of it," said Bowden. "If they can get seven solid-to-great prospects for both Garret Crochet and Robert, their rebuild timeline could be expedited by two to three years."
Robert seems ready to be one of baseball's biggest stars, but likely needs to escape the White Sox to be able to do so. His horrid second half of this past campaign should be enough to point to the fact that it might be time for the parties to go their separate ways.
He played 43 games in the first half of the season, dealing with numerous injury issues throughout, but at least posted a .236/.313/.491 slashing line that feature 11 home runs and 23 RBI. It was a downgrade in batting average, but he still showed great power.
Over the final 57 games of the season, the second half, he posted just a .216/.253/.302 line with three home runs and 12 RBI.
That performance shouldn't scare Philadelphia away from trading for him, though. Their own disappointing play down the stretch might be enough to push them over the edge, leading them to cave to the expensive price tag that Robert is going to carry.
Phillies centerfielders posted a .243/.291/.353 slashing line with just nine home runs and 60 RBI. It was the weakest part of the lineup and bringing in the Chicago slugger would immediately make it a strength.