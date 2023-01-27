Philadelphia Phillies Single-Game Tickets for 2023 Are Now On Sale
It's that time of year again! Spring Training inches ever closer, the lights are coming on and the ballpark is getting back in gear. And as such, the Philadelphia Phillies have now opened up sales for single-game tickets.
Philadelphia's home opener will take place on Thursday, April 6 against the Cincinnati Reds at 3:05 p.m. Prior to their home opener, the Phillies will start the season against the Texas Rangers and then play a three game series against the New York Yankees in New York.
Then Philadelphia will host for their first divisional series against the Miami Marlins April 10-12.
Other highlights include the franchise giving away replica National League pennants to celebrate the Phillies' exciting 2022 MLB postseason run on April 6. As well as on the evening of April 9, the team will celebrate the Phillies NL pennant when they award players, coaches, and staff their NL championship rings.
There are some great early season promotions and event nights, so make sure to get your tickets. You can buy them here from the Phillies directly!
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
- Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
- Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
- Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!