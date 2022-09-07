Abel Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

It's been a spectacular year for pitching within the Philadelphia Phillies' minor league system, with top prospects Mick Abel, Griff McGarry, and Andrew Painter dazzling all season long.

For a few short weeks at the end of August, all three pitchers were a part of the Reading Fightin' Phils' rotation in Double-A, until McGarry was promoted to Triple-A on Sept. 5.

Since making the leap from High-A to Double-A, Abel has thrown 13.2 innings to the tune of a 3.29 ERA. He's struck out 18 and walked seven, with opponents slashing .204/.328/.408 against him.

In his last outing against the Hartford Yard Goats, Abel tossed a gem in one of the best starts of his sophomore campaign. Philadelphia's 2020 first rounder pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, and collecting eight strikeouts and three walks along the way. 45 of his 68 pitches were for strikes.

His performance earned him Eastern League Pitcher of the Week on Sept. 5. It's been a bit of a shaky season for the 21-year-old, with a 3.91 ERA and 4.1 BB/9 across two levels. However, Abel still boats a lethal pitch arsenal, one that's led him to a 11.0 K/9 in 2022. The 6'5" right-hander is the Phillies' no. 2 ranked prospect behind Painter.

