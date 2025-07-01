Phillies Honor Latest Player to Reach Decade of MLB Service Time
Former first round pick Aaron Nola has spent his enter Major League career in a jersey for the Philadelphia Phillies.
He made his debut shortly after being drafted in July of 2015. This current season marks his 10th full year as a Philly.
As a key member of their 2022 World Series run the Phillies took to X (previously known as Twitter) to express their gratitude for their pitcher.
"Think we can safely speak for everyone in the organization when we say it's been an absolute pleasure to have you around all these years, Nols," the post read.
By reaching 10 years of service time, he is now fully vested in an MLB pension and has earned 10-and-5 rights. Nola can now veto any trade scenario that is proposed.
Nola is currently on the 60-day injury list with a stress fracture to the right rib cage after dealing with an ongoing issue to his ankle. The current targeted return for their veteran is going to be post All-Star break, but will hopefully get back for a good chunk of time before the postseason.
This season isn’t going per what is typical for Nola. He has pitched just over 49 innings and is 1-7 with a 6.16 ERA and 52 strikeouts. Opposing batters are hitting a .295 average and he’s thrown 11 home run balls.
Even though he is struggling as of recent he has been truly incredible for Philadelphia. He’s 105-86 in his 277 starts.
His winningest season came just last year when he went 14-8 posting an ERA of 3.57 in 33 games. In just under 200 innings pitched he had 197 strikeouts and held batters to a .247 average.
Before coming to Philly he attended the well-accredited Louisiana State University where he was honored as the 2014 National Pitcher of the Year by the College Baseball Foundation.
This is the first season in his career he’s allowed an ERA over 4.78 which was all the way back in 2016. A long break should hopefully turn around the season he is having as he will definitely be needed as they are in a dog fight for their divisional title.
