Inside The Phillies

Phillies Honor Latest Player to Reach Decade of MLB Service Time

Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola has been playing in the Majors since 2015 and never worn another team's jersey.

Maddy Dickens

May 9, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
May 9, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former first round pick Aaron Nola has spent his enter Major League career in a jersey for the Philadelphia Phillies.

He made his debut shortly after being drafted in July of 2015. This current season marks his 10th full year as a Philly. 

More News: Phillies Southpaw Stretches Incredible Streak To Double Digits With Latest Start

As a key member of their 2022 World Series run the Phillies took to X (previously known as Twitter) to express their gratitude for their pitcher.

"Think we can safely speak for everyone in the organization when we say it's been an absolute pleasure to have you around all these years, Nols," the post read.

More News: Could Phillies Pull Off Shocking Blockbuster for Pirates Rising Superstar?

By reaching 10 years of service time, he is now fully vested in an MLB pension and has earned 10-and-5 rights. Nola can now veto any trade scenario that is proposed.

Nola is currently on the 60-day injury list with a stress fracture to the right rib cage after dealing with an ongoing issue to his ankle. The current targeted return for their veteran is going to be post All-Star break, but will hopefully get back for a good chunk of time before the postseason. 

More News: Phillies Reportedly Growing Frustrated With Johan Rojas

This season isn’t going per what is typical for Nola. He has pitched just over 49 innings and is 1-7 with a 6.16 ERA and 52 strikeouts. Opposing batters are hitting a .295 average and he’s thrown 11 home run balls. 

Even though he is struggling as of recent he has been truly incredible for Philadelphia. He’s 105-86 in his 277 starts. 

More News: Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Twins Star Outfielder in Huge Trade Proposal

His winningest season came just last year when he went 14-8 posting an ERA of 3.57 in 33 games. In just under 200 innings pitched he had 197 strikeouts and held batters to a .247 average. 

Before coming to Philly he attended the well-accredited Louisiana State University where he was honored as the 2014 National Pitcher of the Year by the College Baseball Foundation. 

This is the first season in his career he’s allowed an ERA over 4.78 which was all the way back in 2016. A long break should hopefully turn around the season he is having as he will definitely be needed as they are in a dog fight for their divisional title.

For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens is a professional barrel racer, with success at all levels of rodeo and competition. She was a reserve National Collegiate Champion at Tarleton State University where she graduated with honors and a Masters in Business Management. She also competed as part of the Mountain States Circuit where she was Rookie of the Year and a 2x qualifier for finals. Maddy resides in Loveland, Colo. She spends most of her free time, riding, training and competing in barrel racing. When she is not on a horse or in the arena, she enjoys following collegiate and professional basketball and football, traveling, and is always up for a “friendly” competition.

Home/News