Phillies Southpaw Stretches Incredible Streak To Double Digits With Latest Start
Philadelphia Phillies star Ranger Suarez didn't have the greatest start to 2025, but he's been on a dominant streak ever since the ball got rolling.
After an uneven 2024, Suarez got a late start to this season because he had to deal with some lower back soreness. Then, when he finally made his first start of the campaign, he got shelled by the Atlanta Braves when he gave up seven runs in 3.2 innings of the work.
There was little doubt that Suarez would improve from that point, but he did end last year with a 6.54 ERA over his last 11 starts in the regular season.
The 29-year-old has put any doubts to rest for now.
His latest dominant performance against the Braves on Sunday where he pitched seven innings and allowed just one run makes it now 10 straight quality starts, which is measured by a pitcher throwing at least six innings and giving up three or fewer earned runs.
Suarez is the only pitcher in MLB to do that this season.
His efficiency and dominance is something that doesn't happen very often anymore. He's also the only pitcher to go at least seven innings in five straight starts this year.
Only Zack Wheeler in 2024 and Aaron Nola back in 2017 have accomplished this quality start streak for the Phillies over the last decade.
No one has had the seven inning streak for them in the past decade, though, with Cole Hamels being the last one to accomplish it back in 2014.
Suarez may have gotten too late of a start to make a run at the NL Cy Young Award this season, but he's certainly pitching well enough right now to earn recognition.
When the 29-year-old is on, there are few pitchers in MLB that are better than him. He has one of the league's softest throwers and doesn't have insane Stuff+ metrics, but he knows where to place the ball.
Batters rarely get solid contact on his pitches and he doesn't hand out many free bases, making him a very frustrating pitcher to face.
Last week, the idea was floated of using him in the bullpen in the playoffs since that's where he started his career.
Philadelphia has great starting depth and needs more bullpen help. However, in his current form, it feels like it would be unwise to limit him like that.
He did struggle in the second half of the season last year, though, so how he finishes this time around will play into that decision making.
