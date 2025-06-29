Phillies Reportedly Growing Frustrated With Johan Rojas
The Johan Rojas saga for the Philadelphia Phillies is at its peak right now.
Despite giving him chance after chance to prove he can be an everyday big league player, it's just not quite clicking for the 24-year-old.
Entering Sunday's game, Rojas had a .219/.271/.297 slash line and OPS+ of 57, regressing even further compared to his 2024 numbers that were already a far cry from what he did during his rookie season.
That is the most disappointing aspect of this entire situation.
In 2023, the young outfielder really saved their defense when he was called up in the summer, with his addition allowing the Phillies to move Kyle Schwarber out of left field and Brandon Marsh over to left.
But after slashing .302/.342/.430 and having an OPS+ of 110, his flaws with the bat in his hand were exposed in the playoffs. And since then, he hasn't been close to being a league average hitter.
Now almost two years removed from his debut, it doesn't seem like he'll ever be able to put things together at the plate, and that reportedly is beginning to frustrate the organization, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required).
While the fanbase has been feeling that frustration for a while now, it's also hard to blame the young outfielder.
After all, he was plucked straight from Double-A in 2023 before even seeing a pitch at the Triple-A level, halting his developmental process and hoisting him directly into the fire that comes with facing big league pitching.
It seemed like Rojas was going to get that time to develop on the farm in 2024, but he made the Opening Day roster because the front office didn't adequately address the outfield situation. And when he started off that campaign slowly and was finally sent down to work on things, his stay at Triple-A Lehigh Valley was a short one because Marsh picked up an injury.
This is not to excuse Rojas by any means.
He has not performed at the level a Major League player needs to, and in turn, that has hurt Philadelphia's chances of becoming an elite team.
However, the Phillies are not without blame in this situation. So while they might be frustrated with Rojas and his lack of development, they have played a huge part in that, too.
What the organization does next is the most important thing, and it's going to determine if they are truly serious about winning or only want to do what's easy.
