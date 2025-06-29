Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Twins Star Outfielder in Huge Trade Proposal
Despite being in first place in the National League East right now, the Philadelphia Phillies are a team that needs to make some improvements.
While the Phillies have been one of the best teams in the NL so far this season, they aren’t perfect.
Fortunately, an amazing rotation has been able to help carry them to the midway point of the year with a record well over .500. With arguably the best and deepest starting rotation in baseball, Philadelphia has been able to cover up some of the other flaws on their team.
As the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Phillies are going to be a team that will be looking to make upgrades, and there are a couple of key areas they should be focusing on.
Recently, the offense went into a shell, resulting in some lengthy scoreless droughts. While the team has been without Bryce Harper, they need to get him back healthy and add another bat at the deadline.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a potential trade idea that would send Minnesota Twins outfielder Bryon Buxton to the Phillies in exchange for Mick Abel and Alirio Ferrebus.
“Buxton is having a sensational season in Minnesota and could become the Phillies' primary DH for the three years left on his contract, should they fail to re-sign Kyle Schwarber this offseason,” he wrote.
Targeting an outfielder this summer makes a lot of sense for the Phillies considering the lack of production they have received from the unit.
Buxton would be an awesome player for the team to target, and they certainly have the weapons to pull off a deal if the Twins are willing.
With a plethora of talent in the starting rotation, if Philadelphia is going to make a blockbuster move, dealing one of their young arms makes sense.
Abel has been very good since getting a chance in the rotation, and his trade value continues to likely rise.
With the signing of Max Kepler over the winter not helping, the Phillies once again find themselves seeking offensive help in the outfield. Aside from Nick Castellanos, production consistently has been hard to come by.
Adding an All-Star caliber bat like Buxton on the right side of the plate would help strengthen the unit immensely.
With the window of opportunity with this current core seemingly starting to close, the Phillies need to get aggressive and make some upgrades. Adding Buxton not only would help this year, but he could be a fixture of the team for the next few seasons as well.
