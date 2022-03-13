Report: Phillies Connected to Castellanos in Free Agency

The frenzy of interest continues for the Philadelphia Phillies since the lockout was lifted. This time, the club has been linked to outfielder Nick Castellanos, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Castellanos is the next name in a long line of big outfield bats being connected to the Phillies. With Dave Dombrowski seeking a middle-of-the-order bat and staring down an Andrew McCutchen-sized hole in left field, it only seems like a matter of time before one puts pen to paper.

As Morosi notes, Dombrowski was heading the Detroit Tigers back when Castellanos was first drafted. This familiarity could help give an edge to Philadelphia as 2022 Opening Day rapidly approaches.

With a tendency to take payroll right up to the luxury tax threshold, Castellanos fits easily within the budget after the recent increase. In fact, even shelling out a big contract for Castellanos wouldn't preclude them from making more moves.

While everything still remains interest and rumors, the feeling has to be that a move is coming soon. Whether it be a trade for Matt Chapman or the signing of one of Nick Castellanos, Kris Bryant or Kyle Schwarber, there's too much smoke for there not to be fire.

