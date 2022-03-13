Skip to main content
Report: Phillies Connected to Castellanos in Free Agency

Report: Phillies Connected to Castellanos in Free Agency

As free agency continues, the Phillies have been connected to another big ticket bat. This time, All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos is reportedly drawing interest from Philadelphia.

As free agency continues, the Phillies have been connected to another big ticket bat. This time, All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos is reportedly drawing interest from Philadelphia.

The frenzy of interest continues for the Philadelphia Phillies since the lockout was lifted. This time, the club has been linked to outfielder Nick Castellanos, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Castellanos is the next name in a long line of big outfield bats being connected to the Phillies. With Dave Dombrowski seeking a middle-of-the-order bat and staring down an Andrew McCutchen-sized hole in left field, it only seems like a matter of time before one puts pen to paper.

As Morosi notes, Dombrowski was heading the Detroit Tigers back when Castellanos was first drafted. This familiarity could help give an edge to Philadelphia as 2022 Opening Day rapidly approaches.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

With a tendency to take payroll right up to the luxury tax threshold, Castellanos fits easily within the budget after the recent increase. In fact, even shelling out a big contract for Castellanos wouldn't preclude them from making more moves.

While everything still remains interest and rumors, the feeling has to be that a move is coming soon. Whether it be a trade for Matt Chapman or the signing of one of Nick Castellanos, Kris Bryant or Kyle Schwarber, there's too much smoke for there not to be fire. 

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Report: Phillies Sign Reliever Jeurys Familia
  2. Report: Phillies Showing Continued Interest in Bryant
  3. Report: Phillies Interested in Matt Chapman
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  7. Predicting the Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Two Former Philadelphia Phillies Among Those Who Testified in Tyler Skaggs Trial
  10. The Sad Story of the Phillies' First Black Ballplayer

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_17142700
News

Report: Phillies Connected to Castellanos in Free Agency

By Jeff Fitzpatrick2 minutes ago
USATSI_16457943
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Sign Reliever Jeurys Familia

By Jeff Fitzpatrick38 minutes ago
USATSI_16704863
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Interested in Matt Chapman

By Lauren Amour2 hours ago
USATSI_15955284
News

Report: Miami Marlins Sign Roman Quinn to Minor League Deal

By Ben Silver6 hours ago
baycare
News

Philadelphia Phillies Release Revised 2022 Spring Training Schedule

By Ben Silver8 hours ago
USATSI_16870016
News

Friday MLB Free Agency Wrap-Up

By Lauren Amour14 hours ago
USATSI_16940498
Around MLB

Report: Free Agent Carlos Rodón signs with San Francisco Giants

By Ben SilverMar 11, 2022
USATSI_10328722
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Continue to Show Interest in Kris Bryant

By Lauren AmourMar 11, 2022